Family of 4 survives massive oak tree toppling onto their 110-year-old house in Smyrna

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family of four is thankful everyone is OK after a large oak tree came toppling on their historic home.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach showed you the damage on Lee Street in Smyrna on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

“Still a little in shock,” said homeowner Kyle Rains, who was home with his wife and their young sons.

“Just a massive cracking noise then 20 seconds later, came down.”

Rains said he and his 4-year-old son were on the floor playing around 6 p.m. Sunday night when a burst of high winds toppled the tree onto the more than 110-year-old house.

His wife and 9-month-old son were in the back bedroom.

“I came out here, looked and saw the ceiling on the floor, a giant dust cloud. My family in the bedroom back here, made sure they were OK.”

The root of the tree appears about nine to 10 feet high and 15 feet across. The tree fell right on the front room, where the baby’s nursery is.

“My 9-month-old was napping and usually naps in there. His crib’s in there, a little playpen completely flattened. If it happened at a different time, we both could have easily been in there.”

Tree crews are now cutting away the large branches and the family is salvaging what they can and getting a better look at the damage.

