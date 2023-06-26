24-year-old Ga. firefighter killed in line of duty after firetruck rolls over, hits a tree

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old Georgia firefighter was killed when the county fire truck he was riding in flipped over and crashed into a tree.

The accident happened in Ware County around noon on Thursday. Ware County Fire Rescue identified the victim, who was a passenger in the truck, as Bobby “Blue” Smith.

It’s unclear why the firetruck flipped over, or if the truck was responding to a fire call at the time. The driver has not been identified.

Smith was from Waycross.

“A humble follower of Christ, he was a light in his community, who loved people and uplifted each and everyone he came in contact with,” his obituary read. “He loved to fish, hunt and ride buggies, especially at Fat Daddy’s ATV Park.”

Several of Smith’s friends and family members posted tributes to him on social media.

“In Blue’s short life, he is leaving a much greater legacy of love and friendship through the lives he’s touched and the difference he’s made,” Brian Fey wrote.

Flags will be flown at half-staff across the state on Monday, the day of his funeral.

