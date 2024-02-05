Longtime ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star announces she won’t return to show

ATLANTA, Ga. — Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has announced that she will not return to the show for the next season.

Burruss made the announcement while talking to reporters on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

“I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment,” Burruss told a Variety reporter. “It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long. But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

Burruss, 47, has been on the Bravo reality series since 2009. A source told People that she was offered a contract for season 16 of the series, but turned it down.

At BravoCon in 2023, producers said filming on RHOA was on hold while the “network reworked the cast.”

Burruss was a member of the R&B group Xscape and won a Grammy for best R&B song in 2000 for writing TLC’S “No Scrubs.” She was born in College Park.

