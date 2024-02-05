Deadly crash shuts down busy I-285 ramp in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have shut down a ramp to a busy interstate as they investigate a deadly crash.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said the Interstate 285 northbound exit to I-20 west in DeKalb County was shut down just before 7 a.m. due to a crash.
Triple Team Traffic confirmed that at least one person is dead.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Authorities have not said how long the road will be shut down.
