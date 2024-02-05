2 motorcyclists hospitalized after leading GSP on chase along I-75, topping speeds of 140 mph

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Two motorcyclists were hospitalized after leading Georgia troopers on a chase that ended in a crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was Saturday around 10:18 a.m. when Georgia State Patrol troopers noticed two black BMW 1000RR motorcycles pass them on Interstate 75 northbound in Bartow County.

GSP said it was near mile marker 289 in Bartow County when troopers caught up to the motorcycles and tried to stop them, but both riders refused, leading to a chase.

According to GSP, both motorcyclists began to drive recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic, while reaching speeds of 140 mph.

Troopers began to focus on the motorcyclist who was only identified as a man wearing a white helmet and black jacket. The other rider had a red helmet and a black jacket with a blue undershirt.

The motorcyclist with the white helmet reportedly kept driving, reaching speeds up to 116 mph near MM 291.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said troopers were unsuccessful in stopping the motorcyclists. The chase led troopers into Gordon County on I-75 where other law enforcement agencies joined in, with an attempt to box the motorcyclists in.

Troopers tried three times to box the motorcyclist in, before the rider, hit the back of a troopers patrol car, and began wobbling across the middle lane, according to officials.

The motorcyclist reportedly lost control of his bike, and overturned on its left side in the right lane, before being ejected off the motorcycle.

GSP said Gordon County deputies tried to stop but were unsuccessful and hit the back tire of the motorcycle as it was leaning over. As the deputy was coming to a stop, they reportedly hit the rider with the lower part of their patrol vehicle. The rider was taken to Hamilton Medical Center for treatment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

At 10:40 a.m., a few moments after the first motorcycle crashed, the second motorcycle showed back up and refused to stop, initiating a second chase with troopers. The second rider continued driving northbound on I-75 in the same reckless manner, according to officials.

The rider was wearing a black jacket with a blue undershirt and a red helmet. Troopers tried to box in the rider on two separate occasions but were unsuccessful. At 10:43 a.m., troopers tried to box him in a third time, in the left lane of I-75 MM 325.

GSP said as the rider tried to drive away, the motorcycle was steered left into a trooper’s patrol car and hit the front push bumper with the back tire of the motorcycle. The rider lost control and laid the motorcycle on its left side and the driver was ejected.

The rider was also taken to Hamilton Medical Center.

Both drivers’ ages and identities were not released. Both motorcycles were reported stolen out of Greenville, SC, according to authorities.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Meriweather County grandmother grieving the loss of two grandkids killed in house fire





©2023 Cox Media Group