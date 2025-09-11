Longhorn Steakhouse employee took pictures of customers’ cards, GA police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. — An employee at a Longhorn Steakhouse has been arrested and accused of stealing thousands from customers.

Columbus police say Deshaun Peralta, 20, was working as a server at Longhorn Steakhouse when he started taking pictures of customers’ bank card numbers while processing payments.

They say he then used those card numbers to send himself thousands of dollars.

Earlier this week, police searched his home and found 47.2 grams of marijuana, a money counter and an AR-15 style rifle that had been reported stolen.

Deshaun Peralta was charged with card theft, two counts of card fraud, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and theft by receiving.

His mother, 40-year-old Yasmin Peralta, and brother, 17-year-old Tyrese Galloway, were also arrested and charged with theft by receiving.

It’s unclear how many victims there are, but police say they have identified multiple victims.

Anyone who thinks they may have been affected should contact police at 706-225-3151.

