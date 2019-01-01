0 Long lines as people buy chance to win $425 million Mega Millions jackpot

TALLAPOOSA, Ga. - Many are hoping to start the new year by striking it rich. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $425 million.

In the long line at the Robinson Store in Haralson County, lottery players told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen they believe 2019 will be their best year ever.

Watch the Mega Millions drawing LIVE on Channel 2 at 11 p.m. followed by the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat!

"We won 300 bucks on scratch-offs. So, maybe we'll win the lotto tonight," lottery player Lori McCoy said.

A lot of Alabama residents decided to take a road trip to buy tickets, because they don’t have the lottery game in their state.

Tuesday’s drawing will be the eighth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

TRENDING STORIES:

This is only the fifth time in the game’s history there has been a drawing on Jan. 1.

Some people were too busy watching college football to worry about lottery tickets, but not Rodney Jemison. He traveled from Alabama to get a chance at the massive jackpot.

"You win some money to buy you a flight to California," Jemison said.

California is where the National Championship Game will be played on Monday between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers.

Most of the lottery players Peterson spoke with were Crimson Tide fans who said their team doesn't play games on New Year’s Day anymore.

"Not until Monday night," McCoy said.

"You only play in the big games?" Petersen asked McCoy.

"That's right. Roll Tide," McCoy said.

Mega Millions Facts :

Draw Date: Tuesday

Estimated Jackpot Amount: $425 million

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments

Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier; $3 for Just the Jackpot

Drawings: 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday LIVE on Channel 2

Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:302 million

© 2019 Cox Media Group.