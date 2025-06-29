Local kids help break World’s Record for largest Swim Lesson

ATLANTA — It’s not every day that a kid can say that they helped break a World Record.

However this week at the Thomasville Pool in southeast Atlanta, 30 local kids joined groups of other kids in swimming pools all over the country to team up and break the record.

It’s the third time The City of Atlanta’s Parks and Recreation Department, the YMCA, the Red Cross and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta helped put on the event.

The organizers told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson they put on the event not only for competition but to teach kids about how to swim and how to be safe when they are around a swimming pool.

“Our goal is to make sure that every child in the City of Atlanta learns how to swim,” said Lauren Koontz, President & CEO of YMCA Metro Atlanta.

The kids were divided up by their ability to stay afloat. The first lesson they got taught, was what should you do if you fall into a pool. The answer was a simple one, get on your back and float.

“I’ve learned how to dive. Just kicking and breathing under water,” said Chloe Morgan. “The fundamentals, how to control my posture.”

Organizers tell Wilson the best part about events like these is getting the kids in the water. Getting them acclimated early, teaching them not to be afraid and letting them have a good time is really the goal here.

Of course, helping to break a world record is a pretty good incentive too.

