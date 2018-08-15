Local IHOP fails health inspection over flies, food temperature violations

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The IHOP restaurant on Panola Road in DeKalb County failed a health inspection.
The inspector noted food temperature violations.
A year ago this IHOP in Lithonia had a score of 90.
The manager told Channel 2's Carol Sbarge the failing health inspection this month came on a bad day as far as some equipment.
Ihops are known for pancakes and much more. The chain was founded back in the 1950's in California.
On Aug. 9, this restaurant failed a health inspection with a score of 62.
"I guess it's kind of alarming they have that rating," one customer told Sbarge.
When Sbarge and a Channel 2 Action News photographer came to the restaurant Tuesday they did not have their current score of 62 posted. They had their previous score of 82.
Violations included numerous flies, food contact surfaces, stored including dishes, stored as clean including dishes even though they had food debris on them, and food not cold enough in the walk in cooler and prep top cooler.
"What actually was going on some of the equipment there was a mishap and it actually broke down," said IHOP manager Naza Sazira.
Sazira said it was bad timing that the equipment broke on the day of the inspection. He said it is now repaired.
Something happened with the actual cooling part of it and it was just coincidental it was the time it was getting inspected.
Sazira said he and his staff go through rigorous training on food safety practices. He is confident they'll get a high score again when this IHOP is re-inspected this month.
