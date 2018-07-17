Local doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a local doctor after one of his patients accused him of sexual assault, and Channel 2 Action News confirmed the doctor is still seeing patients even after the arrest.
By law, Dr. Khalid Jalil is allowed to see patients until the outcome of the case. He's licensed in three other states besides Georgia, including Alabama, Ohio, and Iowa.
When Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes showed up at Jalil's medical office in Stockbridge Tuesday, she saw a sign that said it was open, but as soon as office employees saw the Channel 2 van, they flipped the sign around to say the office was closed, quickly closed the blinds and locked the door.
Residents wondered why a Channel 2 Action News crew was there.
Fernandes told them police arrested Jalil a week ago and charged him with aggravated sexual battery after one of his female patients said he violated her.
We detail the accusations against the doctor on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
