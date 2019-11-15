0 Local clothing store owner helps Florida students who need winter coats

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A Fayette County clothing store owner literally went the extra mile to help thousands of students in need.

Ronald Davis, 80, drove a box truck all the way to Florida to deliver a shipment of winter coats.

Those who know him, say Davis is a friend to everyone.

"They need help down there. Anything we can do to help them, we're going to do it," Davis said. For more than fifty years, Davis and his family have owned the Smith & Davis Clothing Store in Fayetteville.

Earlier this week, they had a special shipment they needed to send down south. "The heart that the family puts into this business and the community is amazing. It makes me feel great about shopping here," customer Allison Hall said.

Bay District Schools in Panama City need coats for students in need.

The area is still struggling since Hurricane Michael hit the Panhandle 13 months ago. Davis' son Tony made some calls and got a great deal on nearly 3-thousand winter jackets. But the school system didn't have enough money to cover the shipping.

"I as haggling back and forth with people on the phone. My dad popped up and said, 'Hey. Panama City? I can drive it.' Sounds like a winner," Tony Davis said.

They loaded a box truck with the cartons full of coats, and Ronald took the wheel. He got the shipment to the schools just in time. Temperatures in Panama City dipped down to 30 degrees earlier this week.

Davis says he was glad to help.

"What was the drive like?" Channel 2's Berndt Petersen asked.

"Well, pretty long. But it was all right," Davis said.



