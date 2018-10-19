Local city's crime crackdown nets 2 busts in one week, 8 gang members in jail

A local police chief says his agency's new gang crackdown is keeping residents safe.
With two busts in a week and eight gang members in jail, the new police chief said his decision to add more resources is paying off.
"We actually tripled the size of our gang unit," said Police Chief Keith Meadows.
The department gave Channel 2's Matt Johnson pictures of guns, drugs and pills they said they seized in the two busts this week.
Some of the people arrested are gang members but police said three of the drug dealers are a grandmother and her two grandkids inside this neighborhood.
The commitment to take back the streets, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
