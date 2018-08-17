0 Local charity gets new trailer after original is stolen; suspect at large

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said they have the evidence they need to catch a man who stole a trailer from a nonprofit called The Zone.

Surveillance video captured the theft, which happened in Marietta a few weeks ago. The footage appeared to show a man use a bolt cutter to break a lock and steal the trailer.

Johnny Haire is the man police are searching for. Police said people called in with tips after seeing a report on Channel 2 Action News.

Marietta police said Haire has a lengthy criminal history.

A new trailer has since been donated to The Zone by a group of children.

"Our detectives followed some leads, got some calls and were able to secure a warrant for the suspect," said Officer Michael Randall, of the Marietta Police Department.

Missy Owen, the organization's CEO, said the trailer was used to collect donations for the organization's store, which raises money for the nonprofit. The Zone helps people recovering from drug addiction.

"I was heartbroken," Owen said. "It's frustrating that these people are trying to do a good cause and someone is taking it away from them."

Karson Gunkle is part of the MPD Explorers, a private club full of young people eager to become police officers. When they heard what happened at The Zone, they wanted to help.

The group donated $1,100, money its members had raised over time, to buy The Zone the new trailer. First United Methodist Church of Marietta also donated money toward the trailer. The group surprised Owen and her nonprofit with the donation.

"It felt pretty good because, once she got here, you got the smiles and the, 'Oh my gosh,' so it was pretty heart-filling," said Gunkle.

Police said Haire has already been arrested twice this year. He was just released from jail last month.

