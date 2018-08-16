Mother accused of hiding $400K worth of heroin in son's bedroom breaks down in court

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A couple from Mexico accused of hiding $400,000 worth of heroin in their son's bedroom appeared in court Thursday.
Channel 2 Action News first reported this story back in July when authorities found eight kilos of heroin stashed in their 2-year-old son's bedroom.
Authorities confirmed Juan DeJesus and Reyna Romero are members of a Mexican drug cartel, though a spokesperson wouldn't say which. They are accused of trafficking the drugs from their home.
DeJesus and Romero appeared in court and were charged with trafficking and reckless conduct.
How investigators testified their son could have easily accessed the heroin, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
