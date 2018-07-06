  • Couple busted with $400k worth of heroin stashed in 2-year-old's bedroom, police say

    By: Allie Goolrick

    A couple from Mexico was arrested in Austell after authorities found eight pounds of heroin valued at $400,000 inside their home -- stashed in their 2-year-old child's bedroom.

    Authorities say the couple are members of a Mexican drug cartel. 

    The couple's child was taken into DFCS custody. 

    The couple is at the Cobb County Jail with no bond.

