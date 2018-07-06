Couple busted with $400k worth of heroin stashed in 2-year-old's bedroom, police say

A couple from Mexico was arrested in Austell after authorities found eight pounds of heroin valued at $400,000 inside their home -- stashed in their 2-year-old child's bedroom.
Authorities say the couple are members of a Mexican drug cartel.
The couple's child was taken into DFCS custody.
The couple is at the Cobb County Jail with no bond.
Channel 2's Chris Jose spoke to neighbors, who were shocked to see police swarm their street.
Witnesses describe the moment federal, state & local agencies swarmed the Cobb home with a 2-year old inside. for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
