0 LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch issued for metro Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA - Right now, Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a line of strong to severe storms moving through Alabama that will cross Georgia this morning.

North Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, so today is the day for everyone to be weather aware. Damaging winds over 60 mph, large hail and isolated tornadoes are the main threats with the line.

A tornado watch has been issued for all of metro Atlanta, north Georgia until 2 p.m. eastern. A tornado watch is also in effect for Cleburne and Randolph counties in Alabama until 9 a.m. central.

[DOWNLOAD: Severe Weather Team 2 App]

TORNADO WATCH until 2 pm for metro Atlanta and north Georgia. I'm tracking this live on @wsbtv now. pic.twitter.com/2sV3xbhdjx — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) April 14, 2019

Our team of experienced meteorologists is using the most powerful weather technology to track the storms LIVE on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

Updated Severe Storm Outlook: N.Georgia is now under a "slight risk" for severe storms. The enhanced risk area has shifted to our NE. We will continue to watch for severe storms w/damaging winds as the main threat. Isolated tornadoes & hail are possible. pic.twitter.com/jZgPN8dJ4b — Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) April 14, 2019

LIVE UPDATES

9:22 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says the severe weather threat is ending for extreme northwest Georgia.

The threat has ended for extreme NW Georgia but continues for the rest of us. We're tracking this live on WSB-TV now. https://t.co/VHn3svFuMQ — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) April 14, 2019

9:13 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 is monitoring a system moving through Randolph County that could be producing hail.

Watching rain, some heavy moving through our western counties. Also, monitoring closely the storm in Randolph county, AL for possible hail and winds 40 + mph. Live tracking now #WSB pic.twitter.com/05Ah7tP5vF — Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) April 14, 2019

8:50 a.m.

Storms moving into much more stable air now and weakening indicated. No new warnings anticipated at this time. pic.twitter.com/lQyuFbU33t — Glenn Burns (@GlennBurnsWSB) April 14, 2019

8:41 a.m.

Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns says Polk to Carroll counties are next for heavy rain and gusty winds.

Watch for gusty winds and heavy rain from Polk to Carroll counties in the next 15-30 min. Not a lot of lightning, if any. Storms moving NE at 50 mph pic.twitter.com/vGOwBoTWCx — Glenn Burns (@GlennBurnsWSB) April 14, 2019

8:33 a.m.

System remains linear all the way to the Gulf coast — we did not get the big area of storms along the coast that cuts us off.



Active severe warnings and a tornado watch until 2pm for north Georgia.



⁦@BradNitzWSB⁩ ⁦@EboniDeonWSB⁩ tracking live on ⁦⁦@wsbtv⁩. pic.twitter.com/3yeXBTYIuq — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 14, 2019

8:29 a.m.

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is heading west toward Alabama for live reports on the ground as the storms move toward Georgia.

Getting ready to head on I20 West. I’ll have a live report coming up at the top of the hour of what we are seeing as the storm comes in. We are in Severe Weather Chaser 2. pic.twitter.com/VWj9lFPhzX — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) April 14, 2019

8:03 a.m.

Floyd and Chatooga counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:45 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Floyd and Chattooga Counties until 8:45 am. Damaging wind gusts likely. We're watching for possible tornadoes today. pic.twitter.com/68faiSrvRg — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) April 14, 2019

7:53 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Walker, Chattooga and Wade counties Georgia until 8:30 a.m., according to Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meterologist Glenn Burns said.

7:30 a.m.

Here is a map of the counties under a tornado watch until 2 p.m. eastern

Tornado Watch just issued N. Georgia until 2PM. We are tracking the storms as they approach now #wsb @bradnitzWSB @glennburnsWSB pic.twitter.com/oRDf43TqTA — Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) April 14, 2019

7:28 a.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for metro Atlanta and north Georgia, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

TORNADO WATCH until 2 pm for metro Atlanta and north Georgia. I'm tracking this live on @wsbtv now. pic.twitter.com/2sV3xbhdjx — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) April 14, 2019

7:13 a.m.

Light rain is starting to fall in the western counties of Georgia.

Areas of light rain moving into our western counties. We are tracking the strong line of storms moving through AL heading in our direction. Warnings are in place along the south end of the line. pic.twitter.com/giwlVkKwrD — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) April 14, 2019

6:42 a.m.

Severe storms are pushing their way central Alabama.

Severe storms are possible in the outlined area now, this is moving northeast. I'm tracking this live on WSB-TV now with @ebonideonwsb. pic.twitter.com/Kui1g92HHp — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) April 14, 2019

6:38 a.m.

The heaviest rain and storms will arrive in metro Atlanta between 9 a.m. and noon.

Heavy rain and gusty winds with strong storms that will move through Atlanta mid to late morning. Storms move east with some clearing west to east by early evening. pic.twitter.com/KNfdsJES6X — Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) April 14, 2019

6:30 a.m.

Light rain showers are starting to move into northwest Georgia. Nitz says this line of severe weather will take a few hours to track all the way across Georgia.

6:12 a.m.

Meteorologists Brad Nitz and Eboni Deon are tracking the storms all morning on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

Tornado watch in eastern Alabama now, the threat is moving east. I'm tracking these live on WSB-TV with @EboniDeonWSB now. pic.twitter.com/1jwbanMigN — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) April 14, 2019

6:04 a.m.

A tornado watch is in effect for eastern Alabama until 9 a.m. central. This includes Cleburne and Randolph counties.

Tornado watch for eastern Alabama until 9 am CDT. The threat will move into Georgia this morning. I'm tracking this live on WSB-TV now with @Ebonideonwsb. pic.twitter.com/NKmWu2GUms — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) April 14, 2019

5:46 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says the severe weather threat will rapidly increase as the morning goes on.

I'm tracking these storms live on @wsbtv with @ebonideonwsb this morning. Our severe weather threat goes up rapidly this morning. pic.twitter.com/rl9nbiP9Eg — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) April 14, 2019

5:15 a.m.

The severe storm outlook has changed. All of north Georgia is now under a slight risk instead of enchanced.

Updated Severe Storm Outlook: N.Georgia is now under a "slight risk" for severe storms. The enhanced risk area has shifted to our NE. We will continue to watch for severe storms w/damaging winds as the main threat. Isolated tornadoes & hail are possible. pic.twitter.com/jZgPN8dJ4b — Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) April 14, 2019

4:20 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the line of severe storms are in western Alabama. Cleburne and Randolph counties in Alabama are under a tornado watch.

Stay with#WSB as we monitor & track the severe weather threat today. As of 4:20AM a few areas of rain are developing around the metro. The line of severe storms is moving through western AL heading east. Tornado Watch for Cleburne and Randolph counties til 9 AM CDT/10 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/cwxQzWePYq — Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) April 14, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.