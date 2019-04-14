  • LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch issued for metro Atlanta, north Georgia

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Right now, Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a line of strong to severe storms moving through Alabama that will cross Georgia this morning.

    North Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, so today is the day for everyone to be weather aware. Damaging winds over 60 mph, large hail and isolated tornadoes are the main threats with the line. 

    A tornado watch has been issued for all of metro Atlanta, north Georgia until 2 p.m. eastern. A tornado watch is also in effect for Cleburne and Randolph counties in Alabama until 9 a.m. central.

    Our team of experienced meteorologists is using the most powerful weather technology to track the storms LIVE on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

    LIVE UPDATES

    9:22 a.m.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says the severe weather threat is ending for extreme northwest Georgia.

    9:13 a.m.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is monitoring a system moving through Randolph County that could be producing hail.

    8:50 a.m.

    8:41 a.m.

    Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns says Polk to Carroll counties are next for heavy rain and gusty winds.

    8:33 a.m.

    8:29 a.m.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is heading west toward Alabama for live reports on the ground as the storms move toward Georgia. 

    8:03 a.m.

    Floyd and Chatooga counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:45 a.m.

     

    7:53 a.m.

    A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Walker, Chattooga and Wade counties Georgia until 8:30 a.m., according to Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meterologist Glenn Burns said. 

    7:30 a.m.

    Here is a map of the counties under a tornado watch until 2 p.m. eastern

    7:28 a.m.

    A tornado watch has been issued for metro Atlanta and north Georgia, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz. 

    7:13 a.m.

    Light rain is starting to fall in the western counties of Georgia. 

    6:42 a.m.

    Severe storms are pushing their way central Alabama. 

    6:38 a.m.

    The heaviest rain and storms will arrive in metro Atlanta between 9 a.m. and noon. 

    6:30 a.m.

    Light rain showers are starting to move into northwest Georgia. Nitz says this line of severe weather will take a few hours to track all the way across Georgia. 

    6:12 a.m.

    Meteorologists Brad Nitz and Eboni Deon are tracking the storms all morning on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM. 

    6:04 a.m.

    A tornado watch is in effect for eastern Alabama until 9 a.m. central. This includes Cleburne and Randolph counties.

    5:46 a.m.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says the severe weather threat will rapidly increase as the morning goes on.

    5:15 a.m.

    The severe storm outlook has changed. All of north Georgia is now under a slight risk instead of enchanced. 

    4:20 a.m.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the line of severe storms are in western Alabama. Cleburne and Randolph counties in Alabama are under a tornado watch. 

