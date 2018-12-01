ATLANTA - The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are two of the best programs in college football.
And on Saturday afternoon, they'll meet in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
They'll play on the same field -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- that they met on just 11 months ago in one of the most epic National Championship Games of all time.
Can Georgia get revenge? Will Alabama roll again? We'll find out soon!
Follow along below for minute-by-minute updates from Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein:
1 p.m.
We're three hours away from kickoff.
10 a.m.
Bulldogs Game Day is on Channel 2. Zach and the team will get you ready with everything you need to know ahead of the SEC Championship Game.
Cozy morning to stay inside and watch Bulldogs Gameday. Right now on @wsbtv ch 2.... we get you ready for UGA and Bama.. #SECchampionship pic.twitter.com/BOx3dfXxQg— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 1, 2018
