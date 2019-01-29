0 Line of rain, snow mix arrives in Georgia this morning

ATLANTA - A line of rain and snow mix is just hours away from moving into Georgia.

The areas that will see the most snow accumulation will be the northwest metro and into the mountains this morning.

Our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been tracking this line of winter weather as it moved across the country for the last week.

We're using the most advanced weather technology to track the rain and snow, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting at 4 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Dade, Forsyth, Hall, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White and Floyd counties.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rabun County.

[MINUTE-BY-MINUTE: Schools, businesses closed Tuesday ahead of snow mix]

TIMELINE AND IMPACTS:

TUESDAY MORNING AND AFTERNOON

Channel 2 Action News This Morning will begin LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 coverage 30 minutes early starting at 4 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App]

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton has been tracking winter weather in metro Atlanta for more than 30 years. She said the band of rain and snow mix will begin entering the north Georgia mountains early Tuesday morning and then move into metro Atlanta through late morning.

The system will be drying up as it moves south, but there is still the threat for some light accumulating snow north of Interstate-20.

By the afternoon commute, the snow and rain mix has moved out of Georgia, but the cold will stick around. We will see the coldest air of the year.

[WATCH: How to drive if you hit black ice]

JUST IN: Winter storm warning changed to a winter weather advisory over the north Georgia mountains -- Rabun County remains in a winter storm warning.



Temps are still mild for now -- still expecting minor impacts in metro #ATL later this morning. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/7fc7jO5dM6 — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 29, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.