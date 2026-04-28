Lightning causes fire in metro Atlanta neighborhood, completely destroys garage

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta home caught fire after getting hit by lightning. Now part of it is completely destroyed.

The garage of a home on Theresa Court in Tucker, in the portion in Gwinnett County, was struck by lightning on Tuesday morning, setting it on fire.

The Gwinnett County Fire Department said the residents of the home called 911 and were able to evacuate, but the fire heavily damaged the garage space.

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Fire officials said the garage was extensively damaged and was deemed a total loss of the structure.

The rest of the home was spared the damage, with the surrounding area and the rest of the home avoiding the fire’s spread, the fire department said.

Speaking with the home’s residents, fire officials said they were inside the house when they found smoke and fire coming from the garage during Tuesday morning’s storms.

While the homeowner was displaced, fire officials said a cat was unaccounted for. They believe the cat was inside the garage during the fire.

An investigation at the scene determined the fire was an accident due to lightning strike.

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