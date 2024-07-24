LifeLine shelters in metro Atlanta announces return of free adoption Fridays for summer 2024

ATLANTA — LifeLine Animal Project announced they’re bringing back free adoption Fridays from now until September, according to the organization’s events calendar.

The LifeLine Animal Project, which is contracted to perform animal services operations in DeKalb and Fulton counties, announced the return of their free adoption specials every Friday from July 5 to the end of August.

“Free Dog Fridays is back! All summer long, adopt a dog for free on Fridays at LifeLine,” the organizations said online.

In a Free Friday post, LifeLine said any dog adopted from their shelters is already spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Through the end of the summer, every Friday means free dog adoptions, including that $200 value, according to LifeLine.

LifeLine has multiple locations in DeKalb and Fulton counties:

3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta, GA 30340

1251 Fulton Industrial Boulevard NW, Atlanta GA 30336 (Fulton County Animal Services)

3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA 30341 (DeKalb County Animal Services)

809 Hollywood Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

