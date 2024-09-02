Lifeguards spot 10-foot shark feeding close to Tybee Island shore, clear the water

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Lifeguards cleared people out of the water on Tybee Island Sunday after they spotted a 10-foot shark.

Tybee Island Ocean Rescue said the shark was feeding about 100 yards offshore between 17th and 18th Street. Lifeguards proceeded to clear the water from 15th Street to 18th Street.

“TIOR does not normally clear the water for sharks. The water was cleared today due to the nature of how it was feeding (fast & aggressive),” officials said.

Tybee Island Ocean Rescue said they are unsure of what kind of species the shark was. The lifeguards also saw several smaller sharks in the area.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and will update you if anything changes. Stay safe, and as always, listen to lifeguards’ instructions,” officials said.

'My heart just dropped': Shark spotted feet away from swimmers off Tybee Island

