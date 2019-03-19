  • LEVI'S CALL: 3-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger

    Updated:

    MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - Police have issued a Levi's Call for a 3-year-old boy from Meriwether County believed to be in extreme danger.

    Investigators say Cayden Anthony was abducted around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday by Curtis Bernard Hall, 28. The two were last seen at 600 Marble Road in Gay, Ga.

    Cayden is 3 feet tall, weighs 30 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair in dreadlocks. He was wearing gray sweatpants with a white stripe, a white shirt with the image of a deer and the word 'Cayden" on it.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Hall is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

    Hall is believed to be traveling with Cayden in a 4-door 2008 silver Honda Accord with temporary tags.

    If you have any information, call the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office at 706-672-3809.

    Tune into Channel 2 Action News right now and stay with WSBTV.com for updates on this developing story.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories