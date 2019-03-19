LEVI'S CALL: 3-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - Police have issued a Levi's Call for a 3-year-old boy from Meriwether County believed to be in extreme danger.
Investigators say Cayden Anthony was abducted around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday by Curtis Bernard Hall, 28. The two were last seen at 600 Marble Road in Gay, Ga.
Cayden is 3 feet tall, weighs 30 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair in dreadlocks. He was wearing gray sweatpants with a white stripe, a white shirt with the image of a deer and the word 'Cayden" on it.
Hall is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.
Hall is believed to be traveling with Cayden in a 4-door 2008 silver Honda Accord with temporary tags.
If you have any information, call the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office at 706-672-3809.
