Legendary GA high school football coach T. McFerrin dies

MONROE, Ga. — The Georgia high school football community is mourning the loss of a legend. Coach T. McFerrin died this week. He was 83.

Gov. Brian Kemp sent his condolences to McFerrin’s family, friends, fellow coaches and former players.

“Coach McFerrin was a legend, both throughout Georgia and in the field of high school athletics," Kemp said. “His impact will not only live on through his incredible record, but even more so through the generations of athletes who stepped off of his field as better men because of his influence.”

McFerrin coached at eight schools in Georgia and one school in east Tennessee from 1968 until his third and final retirement in 2012, according to Georgia High School Association records.

McFerrin was the first coach in state history to lead four different schools to the state finals, five schools to the semifinals and seven schools to regional titles, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He won two state titles with Elbert County High School in 1995 and with Jefferson High School in 2012.

"Georgia’s greatest high school football coach was about far more than just winning games. The life lessons he taught will live on through the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and learning from him," the Jefferson football team said in a statement.

The AJC reports that a funeral service will take place on July 8 at Lighthouse World Outreach Center in Monroe. It will start at 1 p.m. and a reception will follow.

