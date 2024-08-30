Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban’s mom passes away at 92

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Legendary University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban’s mother, Mary Saban Pasko, has died, according to her obituary. She was 92.

Pasko was born in July 1932 in Michigan, but spent most of her life in Farmington, West Virginia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to her obituary in the Tuscaloosa News, she was an avid sports fan, particularly of Alabama football, and seamstress. She made clothes for her grandchildren and sewed her own wedding dress.

She worked at CB&T Bank until her husband, Nick Saban Sr., passed away in the 1970s. After being widowed, she worked at the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office for over 20 years.

TRENDING STORIES:

She later remarried a high school friend, Bobby Pasko. After he passed, she moved to Birmingham to be closer to her son, Nick Saban Jr.

She is survived by her two children, including the 72-year-old former football coach, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

I-75 reopens in Cobb County after truck fire, exploding barrels shut down lanes A semi-truck hauling barrels of brake fluid crashed into a support beam, causing the vehicle to catch fire and the barrels to leak, then explode.

©2024 Cox Media Group