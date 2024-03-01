Leaders in Clayton County have found a way to curb violence in its schools

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local school district has found a way to curb violence in its schools.

Discipline infractions are down 75% this year. Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke with the head of Clayton County School District about its new safety approach.

Ashley Smith, a Clayton County student, doesn’t look like what she’s been through. She was raised on the west side of Atlanta, and she was sent to an alternative school after acting out.

She says she was angry after having to care for her sick mom for years, and then losing her mom, uncle, and cousin to gun violence all in one day.

“Where I’m from...people like Dr. Blocker don’t come around often to our community,” said Ashley.

But after a meeting with Dr. Melvin Blocker, the new director of discipline and strategic improvement for Clayton County Schools, things started turning around.

“My grades are good, I am completing my classes, and I’m on track to go to college,” she said.

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Smith appointed Blocker in August.

“We don’t believe the notion that kids can’t behave and kids can’t have a level of expectation,” said Superintendent Smith.

Blocker holds assemblies like this for students called “high fliers.” He tells those who are sent to the office regularly they’ll be supported and held accountable, and shares his own story of dealing with trouble when he was young.

“I tell them that it’s not the end of the world. If you continue to do what you’ve been doing, expect more of the consequences that you’re getting,” said Blocker.

And he’s making a difference.

The district says major infractions are down 75 percent from this same time last year, including fighting, drugs, and gang activity.

As Ashley says, she’s happy now and focused on her future.

“I want to be either a lawyer or a pediatrician,” said Ashley.

“The vast majority of our kids come to school to get a great education. They understand that it is the great equalizer in life and we want to make sure we preserve the sanctity of the classroom for those kids to go out into the world and become successful,” he said.

Doctor Blocker hosts assemblies for middle and high school students, and now even some elementary school students.

He said his goal is to focus on giving kids the social-emotional tools they need to grow up and have healthy relationships.

