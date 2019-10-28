0 Lawmaker wants to make turkey hunting law change for President Jimmy Carter

When President Jimmy Carter fell and broke his hip in May, he was upset. It was mostly because the fall ruined his planned turkey hunt that day.

One Georgia lawmaker now thinks our state's most famous hunter should get a "do-over."

State Senator P.K. Martin wants to propose a change to the hunting law, a temporary change, which would allow the former president to bag a few more turkeys.

The proposed law allows a hunter who did not reach the turkey "bag limit" for 2019, which is three, to rollover any remaining number to the 2020 turkey hunting season. The rule applies only to a former president of the United States, from the state of Georgia, who is at least 80 years of age.

Of course, there is only one person who qualifies.

"I thought this was a good opportunity to let him know we are thinking about him. The legislature is praying for him. And to make sure he has a full and swift recovery," Martin said.

President Carter missed part of this year's hunting season when he was hurt in a fall. And Senator Martin wants to make an exception for him.

But some sportsmen Channel 2 Action News talked to say there's another side to the coin.

"Oh, you know, I have a bad back. If they'd do it for me, I'd support it. Do I get the same permission as he does? That'd be great," said hunter Tim O'Donnell.

"It's a law. If you're only allowed to get three, you get three. If I can't go because I have to work or something like that, I should be able to do the same," said hunter Shannon Walls.

We reached out to the Carter Center for comment but haven't heard back.

Senator Martin will officially introduce the legislation in January.

