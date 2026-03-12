Group opens fire on Atlanta home. Owner says her family just moved in

ATLANTA — Officers investigated a large crime scene after a house was shot up Wednesday morning.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. took you live to the scene on Fair Street. Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spotted at least 74 evidence markers scattered outside the home and in the street.

Now, Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes is learning more from investigators and speaking to neighbors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While investigating the home this morning, police said they smelled gas. During the shooting, one of the bullets went through the gas meter.

Gehlbach spoke with the homeowner, who wasn’t home at the time of the shooting but her three teenage children were. No one was hurt.

The homeowner said her security camera showed a group of four get out of a white SUV and start shooting at the home.

TRENDING STORIES

She told Gehlbach that she believes it was random or her family was mistakenly targeted because they moved into the house only three weeks ago.

Speaking with neighbors on Wednesday afternoon, Fernandes learned that those living there don’t believe the children inside were targets.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News the family in the home had only lived there for a few weeks, not even a whole month.

“I was sleeping in my bed, so all of a sudden I just heard third rapid gunfire,” one neighbor said, imitating the sound of the gun. “It was like a war zone.”

Neighbors said gunshots are typical in the neighborhood, which is right off of Interstate 20, but Wednesday morning’s events were different.

APD told Fernandes they have not had any previous reports of shots fired at the home on Fair Street.

“Normally you just hear a shot, like one or two shots here and there, but it’s never like, you know, consistently,” a neighbor said.

At the house, Fernandes said she could see at least 45 bullet holes.

The Atlanta Police Gang Unit is investigating the incident, officials said.

Police said they are searching for four suspects, who have not been identified, and a white Kia Soul they drove away in.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group