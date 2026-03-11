Boost Mobile employee fighting for his life after being shot by masked gunman robbing store

UNION CITY, Ga. — An employee at a Boost Mobile in Union City is fighting to stay alive weeks after being shot during an armed robbery.

Police say a masked gunman came into the store on Feb. 24 and shoved a gun in the employee’s face before firing.

The employee’s family has identified him as 28-year-old Irving.

They say Irving was shot in the stomach and suffered severe damage to several of his organs. He has already had several surgeries, and his family says doctors were hopeful about his recovery.

Irving has since suffered complications and is in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital.

His family describes him as a loving father and a hard worker.

"He is very family-oriented and focuses on working and providing for his loved ones. He enjoys spending time with his family and playing dominoes, and anyone who knows him knows he has a big heart and always puts his family first," they wrote in an online fundraiser.

Last month, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reported on the shooting. Police told him then that they believed the suspect was responsible for another armed robbery at a Dollar General earlier that month.

At that time, no suspects had been arrested. Channel 2 Action News checked back with the Union City Police Department, but did not receive an update.

Irving’s family has set up a GoFundMe to offset his medical costs. Click here to donate.

