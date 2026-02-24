Masked gunman shoots Boost Mobile employee during armed robbery in Union City

UNION CITY, Ga. — A masked gunman shoved a pistol into an employee’s face before opening fire during a violent armed robbery at a Boost Mobile store in Union City, police said.

Investigators believe the same suspect may also be responsible for another armed robbery earlier this month, just minutes away.

According to the Union City Police Department, the shooting happened Monday at a Boost Mobile store located off Jonesboro Road in Clayton County.

Police said the suspect walked into the store wearing a mask, pulled out a gun, and confronted a clerk. During a struggle inside the business, the suspect shot the employee.

“There was a struggle with the clerk inside, and from there, the clerk was shot,” said Capt. Prentice Brooks with the Union City Police Department. “We know that the suspect actually resembles the suspect we’re looking for in a previous armed robbery.”

That earlier robbery happened Feb. 11 at a Dollar General store less than a five-minute drive from the Boost Mobile location, police said. No one was shot in that case.

Detectives say the suspect’s build, height and skin tone appear to match in both incidents. What concerns investigators most is the escalation in violence.

“We need to get him off the streets before he ends up hurting somebody else,” Brooks said.

Customers in the area say they’re shaken by the shooting.

“I’m scared right now,” said Diane Brown, who shops nearby. “I mean, just get you a job, leave people alone.”

On Tuesday, signs were posted outside the Boost Mobile store banning ski masks inside the business.

Meanwhile, the employee who was shot is recovering. A co-worker told Channel 2 Action News the victim is preparing for a second surgery after being struck by gunfire during the struggle.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about either robbery to contact Union City Police or call 911.

