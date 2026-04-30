Lake Lanier patrols begin soon. You’ll see this new Hall County sheriff boat on the water

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office will begin Lake Lanier patrols on Friday. Starting this year, it will have a new tool at its disposal.

The sheriff’s office purchased a new 29-foot cabin rigid inflatable boat for its Marine Patrol Unit. Officials purchased the boat with $280,000 in “asset forfeiture funds,” which comes from property seized during criminal investigations.

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The new boat had limited use when it arrived in late summer of 2025, but will help HCSO optimize its lake patrols.

Capt. Michael Mount, Captain of HCSO’s Uniform Patrol Division, noted the increasing visitor traffic on Lake Lanier and the department’s need for advanced navigation technology.

“Not only is this boat equipped with better technology, the cabin is climate controlled, allowing our deputies to work in all types of weather,” Mount said.

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Two HCSO deputies are currently assigned to the Marine Patrol Unit.

Deputies collaborate with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Their duties include assisting with lake patrols, providing security at lakefront parks and enforcing boating regulations.

A 2016 Sea Chaser 24 HFC Center Console Patrol Boat will also be available for use as a backup vessel for lake patrols.

Both boats will likely be on the water during busier periods such as Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. HCSO lake patrols are scheduled to continue until October.

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