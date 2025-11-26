LaGrange woman dies at Troup County Jail

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said a woman had died at the jail on Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, detention officers were doing the morning head count and distributing breakfast to inmates when they found a woman, later identified as Cherika Teague of LaGrange, unresponsive in her bed around 8:20 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said deputies immediately told additional jail staff and medical personnel came in to begin lifesaving measures.

Jail staff also requested Troup County Fire and EMS to assist.

When EMS got to the cell, they took over care.

Teague was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center but died a short time later, the sheriff’s office said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to conduct an independent investigation per department procedure.

