LaGrange teen injured in fight involving 3 teens and a 40-year-old man, police investigating

LAGRANGE, Ga. — On Sunday night, LaGrange police were called out to Lincoln Street about a fight.
They arrived at the scene and began investigating.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police determined that Eric Trice, 40, and three other teens were involved in a fight against an 18-year-old girl.
Police did not release the exact ages of the teens involved.
All four suspects were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 22-year-old Fulton County daycare worker caught assaulting child on camera
- Guitar Center employees find thousands of dollars in drugs stuffed inside guitar amp
- ‘Home from hell:’ Man has leg amputated after complaining about mold Gwinnett home for months
The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group