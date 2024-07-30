LaGrange teen injured in fight involving 3 teens and a 40-year-old man, police investigating

LAGRANGE, Ga. — On Sunday night, LaGrange police were called out to Lincoln Street about a fight.

They arrived at the scene and began investigating.

Police determined that Eric Trice, 40, and three other teens were involved in a fight against an 18-year-old girl.

Police did not release the exact ages of the teens involved.

All four suspects were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

