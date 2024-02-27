LaGrange police working to identify suspects accused of doing more than $1000 damage to park

LaGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Police Department is asking the public for help identifying several people from photos of a park at 118 Brown Street.

According to officers, the individuals did more than $1,500 damage to the park.

Now, police are asking the public to help them identify the individuals in the photos.

“We do realize the quality of the photos, but would like to try everything can in order to get them identified,” police said online.

Anyone who can help them identity the pictured individuals or who has information about the incident is asked to contact LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-2625 or to all the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Police said the case number is 2024021811, to reference when calling with information for the investigative effort.

