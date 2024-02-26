10 arrested in West Georgia crime sweep, deputies seize drugs and guns

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Ten people were arrested in western Georgia on Friday, as the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit targeted known high-crime areas.

Deputies say three of the ten suspects are validated gang members.

A total of 12.7 grams of cocaine, 6 dextroamphetamine pills, 139.5 grams of marijuana, and 5 guns were seized during the arrests.

Antonio Epps, who deputies say is a validated gang member, is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony theft by receiving stolen property (a firearm), and felony bench warrant for larceny in Lee County, Alabama.

Jonkevius Billingsley is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and fleeing to elude.

Deputies say when he was arrested he had a Mini Draco 7.62 and a Mill Point 223 rifle.

Jason Starling is charged with felony violation of probation and felony bench warrant for possession of dangerous drugs in Lee County, Alabama.

Broderick Lockhart is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, felony possession of a Schedule II drug (dextroamphetamine) with intent to distribute, and several misdemeanor charges.

Jy’Quarious Shealy is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, felony armed robbery, and two counts of felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Tavaris Baldwin is charged with felony sale of marijuana and four misdemeanor charges.

Antonio Weaver, who deputies say is a validated gang member, is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony theft by receiving stolen property (a firearm).

Deputies say he had a Taurus 9mm pistol that was reported stolen through Columbus police when he was arrested.

Juan Garner is charged with a felony bench warrant for first-degree burglary and theft by deception.

Raheem Truitt, who deputies say is a validated gang member, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and three misdemeanor charges.

Deputies say he had a Glock 19 9mm pistol when he was arrested.

Terrence Ogletree faces a misdemeanor charge of battery.

