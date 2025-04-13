LaGrange home deemed a total loss in fire possibly started by lightning strike, firefighters say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Firefighters a house fire on Thursday night in LaGrange.

At approximately 10:13 p.m., the LaGrange Fire Department was dispatched to 770 Lakewood Drive to reports of a house fire.

When they arrived, they found that the person living there had safely exited the home.

Firefighters quickly began attacking the flames but ran into challenges due to the complex attic space with multiple compartments.

Firefighters said those types of compartments can conceal the fire and trap heat and smoke.

Other units arrived to assist, including firefighters with the Troup County Fire Department.

They were able to bring the fire under control at 11:09 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The home, valued at $278,000, was deemed a total loss.

One firefighter was injured and taken to a local medical center for treatment and was later released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Evidence suggests that the fire was possibly started by a lightning strike.

Firefighters were dealing with severe weather conditions, including lightning, during their efforts to extinguish the fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group