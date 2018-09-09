LaGrange Firefighters hurt battling house fire continue to improve

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - It was a tough week for first responders in our area but on Sunday we learned four firefighters who were burned in a house fire, are getting better.
We first brought you this story on Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday.
The LaGrange Fire Department shared this picture of Pete Trujillo, Jonathan Williamson and Jordan Avera in good spirits at the hospital where they continue to cover from burns.
The firefighters responded to a house fire on Revis Street around 3 a.m. Monday after one of the residents called 911.
They were inside a house when the flames quickly spread.
They all suffered second and third degree burns.
Despite it all, you can see they are still smiling.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Florence is once again a hurricane as it heads toward East Coast
- Serena Williams fined $17K for code violations at US Open final
- 4-year-old dies after he was pulled from pond near his home in Rockdale County
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}