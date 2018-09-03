  • 6 firefighters injured searching for people inside home engulfed in flames

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    LAGRANGE, Ga. - Six firefighters are in the hospital after flames engulfed a home while they searched for people inside. 

    LaGrange firefighters responded to a house fire on Revis Street around 3 a.m. Monday after one of the residents called 911.

    "We had one crew inside fighting fire, one crew in there doing a search and within split second, they had a ... everything went south on them and had a flash over situation," Deputy Chief John Brant of the LaGrange Fire Department said. “We have two guys with second and third-degree burns and the other two guys were just second-degree burns.” 

    A flash over means everything in the home went up in flames at the same time quickly. 

    "We were just trapped inside and had to find a way out," Brant said.

    Four firefighters were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital suffering severe burns, and two others were taken to another hospital for smoke inhalation. 

