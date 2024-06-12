King of the Netherlands visits Port of Savannah during 3-day US tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. — During their three-day trip to the United States, the King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, and Queen Máxima visited the Port of Savannah.

The royal couple was visiting the U.S. on a three-day working tour, and made a stop in Savannah on Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Georgia Ports Authority, the tour of the U.S.’ third busiest gateway container port also included roundtable discussions with Their Majesties and Dutch industry and business leaders, in addition to government officials on Sustainable Port Development and Hinterland Connectivity.

GPA said these were topics important to the Netherlands, home to the Port of Rotterdam, as a comparison to the Port of Savannah.

The Port of Rotterdam is the world’s 10th business container port and handled 13-45 million 20-foot container units in 2023.

TRENDING STORIES:

Comparatively, the Port of Savannah handled five million 20-foot container units this year, so far, according to GPA.

“We are honored to welcome His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima, and their Dutch business delegation, to the Port of Savannah on behalf of the Georgia Ports Authority, and the people of the Great State of Georgia,” Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO Griff Lynch said in a statement.

During the tour of the port, GPA officials showed Their Majesties the Mason Mega Rail and the Garden City Terminal, which has nine berths.

“Georgia and The Netherlands are leaders in global supply chain infrastructure. Our ports are major lifelines for the transport of a variety of goods to come in and leave our shores. It is crucial that The Netherlands and the United States, and Georgia in particular, continue to learn from each other and work together on sustainable port development ensuring connectivity from our ports to the rest of the U.S. and the EU,” said Dutch Ambassador Birgitta Tazelaar during the visit.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Red Roof Inn denies sex trafficking allegations as jury selection begins for federal trial in Cobb

©2024 Cox Media Group