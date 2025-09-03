Kids charged with throwing rocks at cars, smashing windshields in north GA

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Two juveniles are being charged with damaging several cars in Pickens County on Tuesday night.

Deputies and Jasper police say they got several reports of car windows being shattered by rocks being thrown on North Main Street.

Investigators were able to find the juvenile suspects and arrest them both.

Because they are minors, authorities are not releasing their names.

Both are being charged with damage to property and reckless conduct.

It’s unclear how many cars were hit.

