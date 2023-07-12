Kia to expand Georgia operation, adds EV to lineup

WEST POINT, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Kia is expanding its West Point operation to add more jobs and bring more electric vehicle production elements to Georgia.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Kia will be putting $200 million into its West Point manufacturing plant to add 200 new jobs and make room for assembling its 2024 electric SUV, the EV9.

Adding the EV9 will mean Kia’s West Point plant is assembling five different models in Georgia, starting in the second fiscal quarter of 2024.

More than 40% of Kia’s vehicles sold in the U.S. are manufactured in West Point, according to Kemp’s announcement.

With the EV9, the facility’s output is expected to increase. The EV9 is the first Kia three row electric SUV, and the first electric Kia to be assembled in North America.

“Georgia’s longstanding partnership with Kia has led to generational job creation and growth for the West Point area,” Kemp said in a statement. “As a national leader in the automotive industry, I am proud of Kia’s continued impact on the Peach State. As we noted earlier this year, this project will both bring more opportunity to hardworking Georgians and help propel the state toward our goal of becoming the e-mobility capital.”

Other vehicles made at the West Point plant include the Telluride, Sorento, Sportage SUV, and the K5 mid-size sedan.

Kia’s plant, Kia Georgia, is a certified Georgia Made Manufacturer. Local leaders, such as West Point Mayor Steve Tramell, said they’re thankful to Kia for being an “outstanding corporate citizen and community partner,” for the past 17 years.

According to the governor’s office, Kia has invested close to $2 billion in the state since establishing its West Point manufacturing facility.

“Like Telluride, EV9 has the potential to be another change catalyst for Kia,” Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America, said in a statement. “This will be the most innovative vehicle that we have ever built and will be a standout in the EV market and on the road. Best of all, it will be assembled in West Point, Georgia.”

