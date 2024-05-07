Kennesaw State to recognize over 5,000 graduates in Commencement ceremonies this week

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Kennesaw State University is recognizing 5,300 graduates in Commencement ceremonies starting Tuesday.

KSU officials said the university will host multiple ceremonies from Tuesday, May 7, to Friday, May 10.

The ceremonies will celebrate thousands of students who are graduating this spring and summer.

Undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students will be awarded degrees from KSU during eight ceremonies at the Convocation Center on the KSU Kennesaw Campus.

One of the ceremonies will include former Georgia Aquarium CEO and longtime Kennesaw State supporter Michael Leven as the featured Commencement speaker.

According to Kennesaw State’s 2024 spring and summer graduates include:

731 first-generation college graduates

63 military veterans

Graduates from 45 states and 80 countries

Graduates ranging in age from 19 to 80

1,625 students graduating with the honor of cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude

A KSU spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Monday that KSU graduation will go as planned and there will be no changes to the schedule.

