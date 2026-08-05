Kennesaw State opens new $56M residence hall to attract, keep students

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — When classes begin at Kennesaw State University later this month, more than 450 freshmen will move into brand-new student housing.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson attended the ribbon cutting for the Summit II residence hall on Tuesday.

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Kennesaw State University keeps growing.

“If we could build more housing tomorrow, we’d break ground tomorrow,” said housing director Chris Bruno.

Bruno says the university opening a $56 million freshman student housing hall is one way they hope to attract and keep students.

“There’s a lot of research that shows the first six weeks of college is very crucial to a first year student,” he told Wilson. “If they make connections, they feel connected to the university. They’re more likely to stay ... more likely to do better academically.”

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And that’s what the university is counting on with Summit II. Housing manager Kai Fleming showed Channel 2 Action News the windows, sleeping and storage space for a standard dorm room.

“Even just the window space, how they can just look out on campus,” Fleming said. “They can just wake up with the sun.”

The residence hall features about 30 spaces designed intentionally to get students to connect.

Summit II is more than 96,000 square feet of suite-style living. But more than that, it’s a place where students can come together in the kitchen and lounge area. Even in the hammocks and courtyard outside, it’s a place where students feel they are part of the campus community.

“We’re trying to shake off that junior college commuter school tag. Kennesaw State is a school on the rise. And we’re gonna elevate this year. That is a promise,” Bruno said.

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