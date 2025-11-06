Kemp honors veterans, marks Marine Corps birthday with ceremony at State Capitol

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp welcomed military service members to the state capitol Nov. 6 to celebrate Veterans Day and the U.S. Marine Corps birthday.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot said the annual ceremony, held in the North Wing of the capitol, brought together current and retired service members from all branches of the U.S. military to honor their sacrifices.

Kemp emphasized the importance of the service members’ commitment, stating, “Their commitment to protecting others transcends party lines, racial or religious differences and ensures each and every American the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness remains firmly intact.”

The event is known for being one of the more moving ceremonies at the Capitol, highlighting the sacrifices made by veterans across the state.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group