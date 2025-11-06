30 guns, fentanyl, meth found in stolen trailer bust, Gwinnett County police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police seized over 30 guns and a significant amount of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, from a home following a stolen trailer investigation.

Matthew Davis, the suspect, faces over 40 charges and is currently held without bond.

A homeowner reported his trailer stolen from Norcross, and officers said they utilized Flock license plate readers to track the trailer to a truck registered to Davis.

Police said they found the trailer with a different license plate outside Davis’ home on Pentel Court and obtained a search warrant.

“Anytime that we can take guns off the street, especially when they don’t need to be in certain people’s hands, it’s definitely, it’s a good thing to keep the community safe,” Corporal Angela Carter told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Inside the home, officers found more than 30 firearms, ranging from handguns to rifles and shotguns. They said the stash of narcotics that included prescription medication fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Each firearm will be test-fired and entered into a national database to determine if they are connected to other crimes.

“There’s always a potential that a firearm located and placed into evidence can be connected to other crimes,” Carter said.

The discovery of the weapons and drugs highlights the unexpected dangers that can be uncovered during routine investigations.

“They went above and beyond. They used all the tools that are provided to us,” Carter said.

©2025 Cox Media Group