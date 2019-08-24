Boy charged after 12-year-old found shot at elementary school, deputies say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was found shot at an elementary school.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. to a person shot at Peek's Chapel Elementary School.
Deputies found the 12-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.
The sheriff's office has charged a juvenile in connection with the shooting, which is still under investigation.
