Boy charged after 12-year-old found shot at elementary school, deputies say

    By: Courtney Martinez

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was found shot at an elementary school.

    The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. to a person shot at Peek's Chapel Elementary School.

    Deputies found the 12-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time. 

    The sheriff's office has charged a juvenile in connection with the shooting, which is still under investigation. 

