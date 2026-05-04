Juvenile arrested for series of vehicle break-ins in metro Atlanta area

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — After a series of vehicle break-ins across Douglas County, deputies have a suspect in custody.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile faces nearly 40 felony charges for the break-ins.

That one juvenile, who has not been identified, is accused of being responsible for vehicle break-ins in the Dorsett Shoals Road and Mason Creek Road area over the past 30 days.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said deputies recovered several items reported as stolen from the vehicles, plus clothes they believe the juvenile suspect was wearing during the offenses.

While the suspect was not identified, the sheriff’s office said the juvenile will go through the juvenile justice system and answer the charges in juvenile court.

Douglas County deputies said residents should remain vigilant and remember to lock their cars, remove valuable items and report suspicious activity as soon as they can.

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