JUST IN: Which schools in metro Atlanta have the best teachers? New rankings released

ATLANTA - It's usually the teachers who give out grades, but new rankings from Niche.com flips the script, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The site gave educators a report card, using categories such as: academics grade, teacher absenteeism and parent/student surveys.
Other factors included: teacher salary index, teachers in their first or second year, average teacher salary and student-teacher ratio.
Niche, which ranks all things education related, bases its data on both nationwide stats from the U.S. Department of Education and surveys collected directly from students and parents, according to the site.
So which schools in metro Atlanta have the best teachers?
Best public high school teachers in metro Atlanta:
1. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology (Gwinnett County Public Schools)
2. Walton High School (Cobb County Schools)
3. Alpharetta High School (Fulton County Schools)
Best public middle school teachers in metro Atlanta:
1. Dickerson Middle School (Cobb County Schools)
2. Carrollton Junior High School (Carrollton City Schools)
3. Riverwatch Middle School (Forsyth County Schools)
Best public elementary school teachers in metro Atlanta:
1. International Charter School of Atlanta (Charter)
2. Bremen Academy (Bremen City Schools)
3. Jones Elementary School (Bremen City Schools)
Earlier this year, Niche ranked two of Georgia's schools in the top 100 public high schools in the country. In those rankings, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology came in at No. 13 in the United States and No. 1 in Georgia. While Northview High School in Johns Creek, which ranked at No. 91 in the country and No. 2 in the state.
This story was written by Courtney Kueppers for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
