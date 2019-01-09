JUST IN: Gov. Deal to teach at UGA

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, whose second and final term in office ends next week, will soon have a new title: Professor, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The state’s Board of Regents voted Wednesday to appoint Deal as a Regents Professor. Deal will hold occasional lectures at the University of Georgia and other schools in the University System of Georgia, effective March 1 for at least three years.
Deal pitched the idea. He wants to lecture to undergraduate students, focusing on political science and law.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for students to learn from a former governor,” said University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley.
Deal’s salary will be about $120,000 a year, Wrigley said.
Deal also plans to start a lobbying and consulting firm with his longtime chief of staff, Chris Riley.
This story was written by Eric Stirgus for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
