JUST IN: Gov. Deal to teach at UGA

    By: By Eric Stirgus for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, whose second and final term in office ends next week, will soon have a new title: Professor, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

    The state’s Board of Regents voted Wednesday to appoint Deal as a Regents Professor. Deal will hold occasional lectures at the University of Georgia and other schools in the University System of Georgia, effective March 1 for at least three years.

    Deal pitched the idea. He wants to lecture to undergraduate students, focusing on political science and law.

    “It’s a wonderful opportunity for students to learn from a former governor,” said University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley.

    Deal’s salary will be about $120,000 a year, Wrigley said.

    Deal also plans to start a lobbying and consulting firm with his longtime chief of staff, Chris Riley.

