‘Just a girl’: Florida fugitive bites officer during Georgia arrest

ROME, Ga. — A woman with an outstanding felony warrant in Florida was arrested in Rome, Georgia Saturday morning.

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Police received calls about a suspicious woman “casing” cars for hours, or looking into and loitering around them with no apparent lawful purpose.

The woman, Jocilyn Watkins, gave officers the name “Jade,” but when they looked her up they found a warrant for her arrest.

Watkins admitted to the name Jocilyn, and said her friends call her Jade.

Officers told her she was being detained and she began fighting.

According to the Rome Police Department report, when officers took hold of her, she bit one of them twice and repeated she “was just a girl.”

What her charges are in Florida are currently unknown by the Rome Police Department.

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