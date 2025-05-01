Jury convicts former Ft. Stewart soldier of child sexual abuse

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia jury convicted a man formerly stationed at Fort Stewart of victimizing two children.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, 42-year-old Cedrick Demon Robinson of Oxford, Mississippi, was accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old and requesting a sexually explicit photo of a 15-year-old between 2013 and 2017.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Robinson abused a child by touching them inappropriately.

“Protecting children from those who would abuse them and seeking justice for sexual predators remains one of our District’s highest priorities,” Acting U.S. Attorney Lyons said. “We will continue to seek justice for those who would victimize our most vulnerable citizens.”

After two days in court, Robinson was found guilty by a jury and convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and attempted production of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

“Mr. Robinson’s conviction is a testament to the diligent work of our special agents and prosecutorial partners at the United States Attorney’s Office,” Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Southeast Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Steven Ausfeldt said. “Army CID will aggressively pursue anyone who would abuse or exploit our children.”

Robinson is now waiting to be sentenced, once the U.S. Probation Services has finished a pre-sentence investigation.

